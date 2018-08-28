'Harvey' movie to premiere next month in Houston

HOUSTON - A movie that aims to authentically tell the story of Hurricane Harvey and its toll on Houston is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 22.

Nkem DenChukwu, the film's producer took Harvey very personally as she was trapped by the storm waters last year, that ravaged her Houston home last year. At one point she wondered if she had to get her family to a neighbor's house because it was two stories high.

But during the chaos an idea was born.

"Oh wow! Maybe I can make a movie out this," DenChukwu said.

She wasn't the only one with that idea-director MIchael Sterling also became involved in creating a movie about Harvey. He reached out to DenChukwu, and the idea began to come to fruition.

The film she describes is one that focuses on the theme: "love always wins."

There are four lead actors, locally based, DenChukwu proudly touts. This includes April Grant, her sister Tabitha Grant, Cara Cochran, and Antron Harris. They will be playing fictional characters woven into the historic event that brought millions together.

However this small budget movie also brings actual residents into the fold, who will be playing themselves. This includes Ric and Samuel Saldivar. Their parents Manuel and Belia, were inside a van with their four great-grandchildren when the van sank into Harvey's treacherous waters. All were lost.

An actual voicemail when family members learned of the tragedy is being used in the movie.

Other people will be portraying themselves including George Huntoon and Russel Ivy, two volunteers who tried to rescue people from the high floods. Local news personalities are also part of the film as they will seen on TV screens portraying coverage of the disaster.

DenChukwu also said you will see actual Houston police officers and their squad cars and other equipment in "Harvey."

Many major leaders such Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will not be making appearances or be portrayed by actors, but DenChukwu explains the mayor will be seen in part of the movie's news footage running in the background.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee will be portraying herself.

The film will tell the story through the main characters, what they experienced for the duration of the disaster, and the strength that carried them through.

The venue for the debut is yet to be named, but is expected soon.

Cost for this premiere is expected to cost about $20 a person.

