Contractors rebuilding Harvey-damaged homes being targeted by thieves

HOUSTON - A cardboard box for the replacement power saw sat out at the street beside the Hurricane Harvey debris in Meyerland Friday.

The Harris County Precinct Five constable's Office said criminals first stole wet stuff drying out in backyards of flooded homes, then they targeted contractors.

"It's my money. They don't care,” said one contractor working on a house on Jackwood Street in Meyerland.

He said thieves stole $2,400 worth of tools this week from the home he was helping refurbish after Harvey. He said he had to replace a saw, drills, router and sprayer he used to earn a living.

"It's like they're coming to your house to get your stuff and you work so hard to get that. And just in one second, you lose," the contractor said.

Harris County Precinct Five Constable Ted Heap said the criminals now steal newly installed replacement appliances from homeowners. He said he needs neighbors’ help reporting crimes.

"The best defense to something like this is a neighbor," he said. "So if you see something going on, if you see an unmarked panel truck coming in at 11 at night coming up in a driveway, they're not dropping off a refrigerator. They're probably removing a refrigerator."

Constable Heap said thieves hit two homes this week in the 5700 block South Braeswood.

One home, a neighbor told KPRC 2, was hit twice in recent weeks.

Heap said his office is working with the Houston Police Department to investigate the thefts.

