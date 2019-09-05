Harris County sheriff's sergeant indicted after stepson accidentally shoots himself in head

HOUSTON - A Harris County sheriff's sergeant has been indicted after his 4-year-old stepson accidentally shot himself in the head in 2018, KPRC 2 learned.

Tommy Anderson was charged with making a firearm accessible to a child.

The shooting was reported July 10 at about 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 31000 block of Dunham Lake Drive, just off U.S. Highway 290, between Cypress and Hockley.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said shortly after the shooting that the boy underwent several hours of surgery and was last in serious condition. It's unclear how the boy gained access to the gun.

This is a developing story.



