Harris County Precinct 3 to host 'Make it Right' event Saturday

HOUSTON - People who live in Precinct 3 of Harris County and have open warrants for low-level, non-violent misdemeanor offenses will have a chance Saturday to clean up their record.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said her “Make it Right” program will hold an event from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at North Shore High School beginning at 353 Castlegory Drive.

Ogg said people who have warrants out for offenses like possession of alcohol, public intoxication or criminal mischief can come to the event and resolve those issues without worrying about being arrested or immediate financial cost.

Ogg said the program helps free up law enforcement resources to help target more violent crimes.

“Law enforcement is behind this program,” Ogg said.

Saturday’s event will not only include volunteer lawyers, prosecutors and public defenders, but also a job fair aimed at helping people who may have lost their jobs because of their offenses get back to work.

For more information about what crimes qualify for the program and details about Saturday’s event, go to HarrisCountyDA.com.

Precinct 3 includes much of east Harris County, including Crosby, Sheldon, Baytown, Highlands, Channelview and Huffman.

