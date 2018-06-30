WATCH: Harris County Precinct 1 constable accepts lip-sync challenge, features rapper Paul Wall

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 1 constable accepted the lip-sync challenge in style and even asked a Houston rapper to join in the fun.
Constable Alan Rosen starts off lip-syncing "I like it," by Cardi B, in his vehicle.
"This is how we do it in Harris County Precinct 1," Rosen says in the video.
As he's rocking out to the song, the beat changes to "Grillz," by Nelly, featuring rapperPaul Wall. That's when the Paul Wall shows up in the passenger side of the vehicle and raps along with Rosen.
Constable Alan Rosen accepts the #lipsyncchallenge calling out Chief @ArtAcevedo @houstonpolice and Sheriff Martin Cuellar, Webb County #Texas Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/L7TAIKZt9g — Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 29, 2018
Since seeing the video, the Harris County Public Health Department has said it will take the challenge only if Paul Wall will help its employees rap about health.
👀We'll do the #lipsyncchallenge if @paulwallbaby helps us rap about #health! #publichealth @ushahmd https://t.co/rhvH8FHP5R — Harris County Public Health (@hcphtx) June 29, 2018
