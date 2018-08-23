Harris County officials search for alleged serial forger

HOUSTON - Investigators are searching for a woman accused of serial forgery.

Brandy Tarver, 37, is wanted on three felony counts of forgery in Harris County’s Precinct 5 alone, Constable Ted Heap said.

Using a fake ID, Tarver forged a series of fraudulent checks totaling nearly $23,000 in May, officials said.

Tarver also has a history of stealing mail, and is wanted in other forgery cases in the Houston area, according to authorities.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 175 to 200 pounds and she might be wearing a black wig with red highlights, officials said.

Anyone with information about Tarver is asked to call Investigator Kayla Fesperman at 281-463-6666 or contact the department through its online crime tips webpage.

