Harris County leaders to announce plans for proposed flood bond measure

HOUSTON - Harris County leaders will announce plans Wednesday for a proposed bond aimed at paying for flood control measures.

County Judge Ed Emmett and Russ Poppe, the county’s flood czar, scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to discuss their plan for the proposed bond, including the types of projects it would pay for, the costs of those projects and a series of community meetings about the issue.

Emmett floated the idea of a bond measure in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey last year.

Earlier this month, Emmett said that while the amount of the proposed bond is not final, it could be upward of $2.5 billion. It would pay for existing flood control projects on Brays, White Oak and Hunting bayous and on Clear Creek, and it could include money for a third reservoir to be built in the county.

Voters will ultimately decide the issue during a special election on Aug. 25 -- the one-year anniversary of Harvey's landfall.

