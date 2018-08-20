Harris County launches new jury wheel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County hit the reset button for its jury pool.

The district clerk presented a new jury wheel Monday morning, replacing the last one which was launched in 2015.

That means those who were called to jury duty during the past three years may be called again.

The jury wheel is the database from which prospective jurors are called for service.

The new wheel will contain an estimated 2.6 million names of potential jurors.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.