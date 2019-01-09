Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo leads her first Commissioners Court meeting

HOUSTON - A new year, a new leader at the helm of the Harris County Commissioners Court.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo led her first Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old Democrat, who defeated longtime Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, was sworn in last week.

During Tuesday's meeting, Hidalgo said she wants to change the way Commissioners Court is run. She said she wants to make the court more accessible and welcoming to the public.

Hidalgo also introduced initiatives focused on making the multibillion dollar flood-recovery process more transparent and equitable.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.