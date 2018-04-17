Harris County Judge Ed Emmett remembers Barbara Bush's help during campaign

HOUSTON - Long before she was First Lady, Barbara Bush once campaigned for Ed Emmett in east Harris County.

“In 1978, when I first ran for the Legislature, and I’ll never forget that,” Emmett said. “Frankly, I would not be where I am today if it had not been for Mrs. Bush.”

“Over the years, she taught me so much,” Emmett said. “You know, she’d come do an event and before you could write a note thanking her for helping, you’d get a note from her, thanking you for letting her help you – I mean the lady is just so gracious.”

It didn’t matter if you were Democrat or Republican, Emmett said. Barbara Bush defied politics.

“You can cross all the partisan, philosophical lines, and be seen as somebody who really has a heart for the community as a whole,” Emmett said of Bush. “I admire that woman so much, what she means to me, but then when you look at the community, the love and affection people have for Mrs. Bush. I think it’s unmatched anything I’ve ever seen in the political world.”

“We wish her the best, and hope she gets through this as well as possible,” Emmett said of Bush’s failing health. “We understand the circumstances though.”

