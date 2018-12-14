Harris County deputy shot while serving warrant discharged from hospital

Sgt. James Smejkal is seen in this undated duty photo released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 14, 2018.

HOUSTON - The Harris County deputy who was shot while serving an arrest warrant was discharged from the hospital Friday.

Sgt. James Smejkal, a 28-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, was among three law enforcement officers who were shot Tuesday while trying to arrest 25-year-old Daniel Trevino. Capt. Wes Hensley and Sgt. Mark Rychen, of the Texas Attorney General’s Office, were also wounded during the shooting.

Rychen was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting. Both Smejkal and Hensley underwent surgery.

On Friday, officials at the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that Smejkal was headed home from the hospital, saying doctors were able to save his fingers.

Great news! Sgt. James Smejkal is headed home from the hospital to continue his recovery from a gunshot wound he suffered while serving a warrant this week. Doctors at Ben Taub saved his fingers. We're grateful for our prayerful, supportive community. #hounews pic.twitter.com/FpkkHnPfkS — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 14, 2018

Hensley was last said to be recovering in the hospital.

Trevino killed himself during an hourslong standoff with authorities.

