Harris County deputy shoots man while investigating vehicle in Houston

Officers standing near the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Houston on July 20, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was shot by a Harris County deputy early Saturday morning in Houston, officials say.

Three Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified a vehicle they say may have been involved in a robbery earlier that night in the 8000 block of Antoine Dr. at Inwood Forest.

HCSO Lt. Robert Minchew said deputies saw several people standing around the car and decided to investigate, but as they approached the vehicle, several people fled and two men got in the car and closed the doors. Then, one of the men got out of the car and appeared to go for a gun.

One of the deputies shot at the man three times and he was hit twice, authorities say. Michew said the man did, in fact, have a handgun.

The man was sent to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The deputies – all veteran law enforcement with 17, 10, and six years of service -- were not hurt. The deputy who fired has not been identified by authorities.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.