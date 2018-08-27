Harris County deputy shoots, kills man in parking lot of nightclub

HOUSTON - A Harris County deputy shot and killed a man Sunday night while working security in the parking lot of a nightclub.

The shooting was reported about just before midnight in the parking lot of Club Las Cumbres at 8801 Airline Drive.

Investigators said deputies were working an extra security job in the parking lot, which is shared with a flea market, and approached two men acting suspiciously in a pickup. They said the deputies ordered the men to keep their hands up, looked inside the truck and saw that one of the men had a gun. They said one of the men reached for the gun. They said the deputy fired, killing the man.

“This could have turned out where we lost one of the guardians of the community, and we thank God that did not take place,” said Lt. Chris Sandoval, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “We could be here on a completely different incident, where we lost one of our guys out here.”

The second man was arrested, and a gun was also found on him, investigators said.

The identities of neither the two men nor the deputy who fired were immediately released.

