Harris County deputy shoots at pickup after chase

HOUSTON - A Harris County deputy shot at a pickup Sunday night after a chase, according to authorities.

Harris County deputies said the chase started near the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and North Sam Houston Parkway while a deputy was checking out reports of a suspicious vehicle at a Home Depot.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, according to authorities. The deputies were led on a chase to the Hardy Toll Road, where the driver of the pickup lost control and skidded into an embankment, deputies said.

Authorities said a deputy told the people in the pickup to get out with their hands up. They said someone in the pickup then leaned down and a deputy fired once, hitting the windshield. The occupants then surrendered to authorities, deputies said.

No one was injured, deputies said.

The two men inside the vehicle were taken into custody, deputies said.

