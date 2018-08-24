Harris County deputy recovering after serious crash near Spring

SPRING, Texas - A Harris County deputy constable is recovering Friday after he was involved in a serious crash near Spring while he was on his way to work, officials said.

The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. on Louetta Road near Kuykendahl Road.

Investigators said the deputy’s personal car was hit by an SUV that was traveling north on Kuykendahl Road.

The deputy was found unconscious on the ground outside his car, investigators said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive, investigators said. His identity was not immediately released, but authorities said that he works in Precinct 5.

The woman in the SUV was detained at the scene, investigators said. Marijuana was found in her vehicle, and she is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, investigators said.

Investigators said one of the drivers ran a red light, but they are still trying to determine which driver is responsible for the crash.

Editor's note: Officials originally said the deputy had suffered critical injuries, but later changed that statement.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.