Harris County deputy injured during attack on New Year's Day

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County deputy is left with nearly two dozen stitches on his face after a violent encounter involving two people, deputies said.

Officials said the injured deputy was working an extra job when the incident happened on New Year’s Day.

The Houston Police Officers' Union posted about the incident on Facebook. The picture of the deputy's injuries was posted there, along some "words" about the accused attacker.

The union said the man is already out of jail, on a low bond.

Two people are accused in this attack: John Salvin and Chesea Knox.

They were charged with assault causing bodily injury to a public servant.

According to court documents, Knox allegedly jumped on the deputy's back and Salvin is accused of striking him with his hand.

Both are due in court next month.

