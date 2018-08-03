Harris County deputy crashes, flips patrol car into drainage ditch

CROSBY, Texas - A Harris County deputy crashed and flipped his patrol vehicle into a ditch in northeast Harris County while on his way to a call, officials said.

Investigators said the deputy drove into a grassy area off Crosby Freeway and didn't see the drop into a 10-foot ditch. The vehicle landed on it's roof and became partially submerged in the drainage ditch. A concrete block went through the roof on the passenger's side, just inches from where the deputy was pinned.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office District 3 deputy screamed on his radio for help, saying he was stuck upside down in the vehicle and unsure of where he was, investigators said.

Fellow deputies found him near the 4 Pennies RV Park, where surveillance video showed he pulled him from the SUV.

"This deputy narrowly avoided a possibly fatal crash, possibly more severe injuries than he sustained," said Sgt. Simon Cheng with the Harris County Sheriff's Office

The deputy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.