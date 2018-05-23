Harris County deputy accused of having sex with woman to drop DWI charge, lawsuit says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office and one of its deputies are targets of a lawsuit stemming from a traffic stop, according to court documents.

The lawsuit says the deputy coerced a driver into sex in exchange for dropping DWI charges.

Court documents said deputy Victor Hernandez pulled the woman over in September 2016 and arrested her on suspicion of DWI.

The lawsuit claims after the woman was released, Hernandez called her and offered to help her with her case if she agreed to meet him.

Documents show she did, and also agreed to have sex with him out of fear the deputy would hurt her case.

In May 2017, the charges against her were dismissed.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.