HOUSTON - Harris County deputies will ask for the public’s help to find the person who killed a man three years ago.

Jonathan Minder, 18, was found beaten to death June 8, 2015, at a home in the 7500 block of Hollow Cove in west Harris County.

Investigators will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the case. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the 10 a.m. event.



