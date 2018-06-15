Harris County deputies replace couple's broken air conditioning unit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As the temperatures in southeast Texas continue to soar, so does concern about people living without air conditioning in the sweltering summer heat.

One elderly couple in northwest Harris County found themselves in that situation -- suffering in unbearable temperatures inside their house after their air conditioner broke.

Earlier this week, deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called out to a home in the Kleinbrook subdivision to help the elderly man, who was suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Medics from Cypress Creek EMS were already there doing what they could to help the man, who was drenched in sweat and had to be taken to the hospital.

Deputy Bobby Espinosa spoke with the man’s wife, who told him their air conditioning unit had broken a few days earlier.

It was then that Espinosa called his partner, Deputy Brandon Villa, and told him about what happened.

"She thought her husband was going to die that day,” Villa explained. “She said, 'I thought he was going to die. I thought he was going to give up right then and there because of how hot it was.'"

Villa and Espinosa drove to a Home Depot nearby and purchased the couple a brand new A/C unit.

Later that night, they went back to the couple’s home, installed the new unit and showed the wife how to use it.

“We actually put the A./C unit on, we rearranged her living room set for her so that she could be right there next to the A/C unit so that breeze could hit her, because it was really hot. We're not sure how she did it,” Espinosa said.

Espinosa said the couple were extremely grateful. He went on to remind the public to check on their neighbors and to call local law enforcement if there is any concern about their well-being during the hot summer.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.