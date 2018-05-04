Harris County deputies investigate allegations of sexual assault at jail

The Harris County Jail is seen in this Jan. 7, 2016, photo taken in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON - Harris County deputies said Friday they are investigating allegations that a female inmate was sexually assaulted by a jail employee in early March.

Deputies said they have interviewed the victim and reviewing video taken from inside the jail as part of the investigation.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that he promises to take swift action if the allegations are proven.

Every inmate in our jail deserves to feel safe. I give my word that we will devote every necessary resource to investigate an allegation that a female inmate was sexually assaulted by an employee. We will take swift, strong action if the evidence supports it. #lesm #hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 4, 2018

Deputies said no charges have been filed and that the allegations are being taken seriously.

