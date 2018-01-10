Harris County approves more buyouts for flood-prone homes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Channel 2 Investigates has learned more flood-prone properties in Harris County are now slated for buyouts.
On Tuesday, the Harris County Commissioners court approved the "acquisition of specific properties, and authorizing eminent domain if necessary for" 39 tracts of land within the city of Houston.
The money is coming from a federal grant after the 2015 floods.
Specifically, the money is from the city of Houston Community Development Block Grant Disaster 2015 project. They are in precincts 1, 3 and 4.
Here's the list and a map:
- Address City State Zip Code Subdivision
- 306 Glenburnie Drive Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 510 Spell St. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 526 Spell St. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 4915 Mercedes Ln. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 5007 Werner St. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 5022 Werner St. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 315 GlenburnieDr. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 302 Glenburnie Dr. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 518 E. Janisch Rd. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 4911 Mercedes Ln. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie
- 307 Bizerte St. Houston Texas 77022 Victoria Gardens
- 315 Bizerte St. Houston Texas 77022 Victoria Gardens
- 347 Spell St. Houston Texas 77022 Victoria Gardens
- 4932 Brenner St. Houston Texas 77022 Cashiola Mobile Home
- 4930 Brenner St. Houston Texas 77022 Cashiola Mobile Home
- 8454 Blankenship Drive Houston Texas 77080 Langwood
- 8434 Gold Creek Drive Houston Texas 77080 Langwood
- 8446 Gold Creek Drive Houston Texas 77080 Langwood
- 3303 Ryson St. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood
- 3315 Farmington St. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood
- 8423 Blankenship Drive Houston Texas 77080 Langwood
- 8479 Sonneville Dr. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood
- 8475 Sonneville Dr. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood
- 8414 Sonneville Dr. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood
- 8711 Nairn St. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 8723 Nairn St. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 8822 Kennard Dr. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 8826 Kennard Dr. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 8830 Valley View Ln. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 8834 Valley View Ln. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 8906 Kennard Dr. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 8922 Valley View Ln. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 9306 Braeburn Glen Blvd. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 9310 Braeburn Glen Blvd. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 9311 Braeburn Glen Blvd. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 9315 Braeburn Glen Blvd Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 9318 Braeburn Blen Blvd. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 9330 Mahoning Drive Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
- 9334 Mahoning Drive Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen
The County Commission also approved a separate buyout plan for eight more properties.
These eight properties suffered severe flooding from Hurricane Harvey.
The eight tracts are in Precinct 2.
Here's the list and a map:
- Address City State Zip Code Subdivision
- 15630 Magee Rd. Houston Texas 77032 Aldine Estates
- 20315 Rio Villa Houston Texas 77049 Rio Villa
- 0 Grace Ln. Highlands Texas 77562 Banana Bend Estates
- 2204 Lake Rd. Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates
- 2203 Grace Ln. Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates
- 1503 Cypress Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates
- 0 Cypress St Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates
- 1623 Cypress St Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates
On Wednesday, Houston City Council approved moving forward with elevating five more houses in the southwest Houston-Meyerland-Willowbend area.
The money to elevate these homes was previously earmarked in a FEMA 2015 Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant.
As Channel 2 Investigates has previously reported, because of red-tape, it has taken several years for this batch of homes to be elevated.
Since initial approval in 2015, the homes flooded again on Tax Day 2016 and during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
These homes flooded in Memorial Day 2015:
- 4959 Braesheather Drive
- 5150 Braesheather Drive
- 4419 Breakwood Drive
- 9410 Cadman Court
- 5835 Reamer Street
Below is a map of the city of Houston Elevation Grant:
View City of Houston Elevation Grant in a full screen map
