Harris County approves more buyouts for flood-prone homes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Channel 2 Investigates has learned more flood-prone properties in Harris County are now slated for buyouts.

On Tuesday, the Harris County Commissioners court approved the "acquisition of specific properties, and authorizing eminent domain if necessary for" 39 tracts of land within the city of Houston.

The money is coming from a federal grant after the 2015 floods.

Specifically, the money is from the city of Houston Community Development Block Grant Disaster 2015 project. They are in precincts 1, 3 and 4.

Here's the list and a map:

Address City State Zip Code Subdivision

306 Glenburnie Drive Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

510 Spell St. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

526 Spell St. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

4915 Mercedes Ln. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

5007 Werner St. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

5022 Werner St. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

315 GlenburnieDr. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

302 Glenburnie Dr. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

518 E. Janisch Rd. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

4911 Mercedes Ln. Houston Texas 77022 Glenburnie

307 Bizerte St. Houston Texas 77022 Victoria Gardens

315 Bizerte St. Houston Texas 77022 Victoria Gardens

347 Spell St. Houston Texas 77022 Victoria Gardens

4932 Brenner St. Houston Texas 77022 Cashiola Mobile Home

4930 Brenner St. Houston Texas 77022 Cashiola Mobile Home

8454 Blankenship Drive Houston Texas 77080 Langwood

8434 Gold Creek Drive Houston Texas 77080 Langwood

8446 Gold Creek Drive Houston Texas 77080 Langwood

3303 Ryson St. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood

3315 Farmington St. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood

8423 Blankenship Drive Houston Texas 77080 Langwood

8479 Sonneville Dr. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood

8475 Sonneville Dr. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood

8414 Sonneville Dr. Houston Texas 77080 Langwood

8711 Nairn St. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

8723 Nairn St. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

8822 Kennard Dr. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

8826 Kennard Dr. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

8830 Valley View Ln. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

8834 Valley View Ln. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

8906 Kennard Dr. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

8922 Valley View Ln. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

9306 Braeburn Glen Blvd. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

9310 Braeburn Glen Blvd. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

9311 Braeburn Glen Blvd. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

9315 Braeburn Glen Blvd Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

9318 Braeburn Blen Blvd. Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

9330 Mahoning Drive Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

9334 Mahoning Drive Houston Texas 77074 Braeburn Glen

The County Commission also approved a separate buyout plan for eight more properties.

These eight properties suffered severe flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The eight tracts are in Precinct 2.

Here's the list and a map:

Address City State Zip Code Subdivision

15630 Magee Rd. Houston Texas 77032 Aldine Estates

20315 Rio Villa Houston Texas 77049 Rio Villa

0 Grace Ln. Highlands Texas 77562 Banana Bend Estates

2204 Lake Rd. Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates

2203 Grace Ln. Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates

1503 Cypress Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates

0 Cypress St Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates

1623 Cypress St Highlands Texas 77562 Sandbar Estates

On Wednesday, Houston City Council approved moving forward with elevating five more houses in the southwest Houston-Meyerland-Willowbend area.

The money to elevate these homes was previously earmarked in a FEMA 2015 Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant.

As Channel 2 Investigates has previously reported, because of red-tape, it has taken several years for this batch of homes to be elevated.

Since initial approval in 2015, the homes flooded again on Tax Day 2016 and during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

These homes flooded in Memorial Day 2015:

4959 Braesheather Drive

5150 Braesheather Drive

4419 Breakwood Drive

9410 Cadman Court

5835 Reamer Street

