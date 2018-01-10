News

Harris County approves more buyouts for flood-prone homes

By Debbie Strauss - Special Projects Producer
Trees are submerged at Buffalo Bayou park after massive flooding May 27, 2015 in Houston, Texas.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Channel 2 Investigates has learned more flood-prone properties in Harris County are now slated for buyouts.

On Tuesday, the Harris County Commissioners court approved the "acquisition of specific properties, and authorizing eminent domain if necessary for" 39 tracts of land within the city of Houston.

The money is coming from a federal grant after the 2015 floods.

Specifically, the money is from the city of Houston Community Development Block Grant Disaster 2015 project. They are in precincts 1, 3 and 4.

Here's the list and a map:

  • Address                     City               State       Zip Code          Subdivision
  • 306 Glenburnie Drive     Houston            Texas   77022   Glenburnie
  • 510 Spell St.     Houston            Texas   77022   Glenburnie
  • 526 Spell St.     Houston            Texas  77022   Glenburnie
  • 4915 Mercedes Ln.        Houston            Texas  77022   Glenburnie
  • 5007 Werner St. Houston            Texas   77022   Glenburnie
  • 5022 Werner St. Houston            Texas  77022   Glenburnie
  • 315 GlenburnieDr.          Houston            Texas  77022   Glenburnie
  • 302 Glenburnie Dr.         Houston            Texas   77022   Glenburnie
  • 518 E. Janisch Rd.        Houston            Texas  77022   Glenburnie
  • 4911 Mercedes Ln.        Houston            Texas   77022   Glenburnie
  • 307 Bizerte St.   Houston            Texas  77022   Victoria Gardens
  • 315 Bizerte St.   Houston            Texas  77022   Victoria Gardens
  • 347 Spell St.     Houston            Texas   77022   Victoria Gardens
  • 4932 Brenner St.            Houston            Texas   77022   Cashiola Mobile Home
  • 4930 Brenner St.            Houston            Texas   77022   Cashiola Mobile Home
  • 8454 Blankenship Drive Houston            Texas   77080   Langwood 
  • 8434 Gold Creek Drive   Houston            Texas   77080   Langwood 
  • 8446 Gold Creek Drive   Houston            Texas  77080   Langwood 
  • 3303 Ryson St. Houston            Texas   77080   Langwood 
  • 3315 Farmington St.      Houston            Texas   77080   Langwood 
  • 8423 Blankenship Drive Houston            Texas   77080   Langwood 
  • 8479 Sonneville Dr.       Houston            Texas   77080   Langwood 
  • 8475 Sonneville Dr.       Houston            Texas   77080   Langwood 
  • 8414 Sonneville Dr.       Houston            Texas   77080   Langwood 
  • 8711 Nairn St.   Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 8723 Nairn St.   Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 8822 Kennard Dr.          Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 8826 Kennard Dr.          Houston            Texas  77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 8830 Valley View Ln.      Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 8834 Valley View Ln.      Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 8906 Kennard Dr.          Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 8922 Valley View Ln.      Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 9306 Braeburn Glen Blvd.          Houston            Texas  77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 9310 Braeburn Glen Blvd.          Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 9311 Braeburn Glen Blvd.          Houston            Texas  77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 9315 Braeburn Glen Blvd           Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 9318 Braeburn Blen Blvd.           Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 9330 Mahoning Drive     Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen
  • 9334 Mahoning Drive     Houston            Texas   77074   Braeburn Glen

Map: City of Houston Acquisition or Eminent Domain of Flood Prone Houses

View City of Houston Acquisition or Eminent Domain of Flood Prone Houses in a full screen map

The County Commission also approved a separate buyout plan for eight more properties.

These eight properties suffered severe flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The eight tracts are in Precinct 2.

Here's the list and a map:

  • Address            City      State    Zip Code          Subdivision
  • 15630 Magee Rd.          Houston            Texas   77032   Aldine Estates
  • 20315 Rio Villa Houston            Texas   77049   Rio Villa
  • 0 Grace Ln.       Highlands         Texas   77562   Banana Bend Estates
  • 2204 Lake Rd.   Highlands         Texas   77562   Sandbar Estates
  • 2203 Grace Ln.  Highlands         Texas   77562   Sandbar Estates
  • 1503 Cypress    Highlands         Texas   77562   Sandbar Estates
  • 0 Cypress St     Highlands         Texas   77562   Sandbar Estates
  • 1623 Cypress St            Highlands         Texas   77562   Sandbar Estates

Map: Harris County Home Buyouts After Hurricane Harvey

View Harris County Home Buyouts After Hurricane Harvey in a full screen map

On Wednesday, Houston City Council approved moving forward with elevating five more houses in the southwest Houston-Meyerland-Willowbend area.

The money to elevate these homes was previously earmarked in a FEMA 2015 Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant.

As Channel 2 Investigates has previously reported, because of red-tape, it has taken several years for this batch of homes to be elevated.

Since initial approval in 2015, the homes flooded again on Tax Day 2016 and during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

These homes flooded in Memorial Day 2015:

  • 4959 Braesheather Drive
  • 5150 Braesheather Drive
  • 4419 Breakwood Drive
  • 9410 Cadman Court
  • 5835 Reamer Street

Below is a map of the city of Houston Elevation Grant:

View City of Houston Elevation Grant in a full screen map

 

