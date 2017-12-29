News

Harris County announces first properties bought out after Harvey

By Debbie Strauss - Special Projects Producer , Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor
In central and south Texas, an area the size of Michigan is flooded by Hurricane Harvey. The damage could exceed $100 billion.

HOUSTON - Harris County officials on Friday announced the first seven properties that were part of a buyout program after Hurricane Harvey.

In records obtained by Channel 2 Investigates, the following addresses were listed as part of the buyout program:

  • 9535 Sagebend Lane in the Kirkmont subdivision
  • 17922 Zagar Lane in the Westador subdivision
  • 17910 Bamwood Drive in the Bamwood subdivision
  • 18910 Whitewood Drive in the North Hill Estates subdivision
  • 1011 Belaya Lane in the Westador subdivision
  • 18827 Casper Drive in the North Hill Estates subdivision
  • 5002 Elkway Lane in the Riverwood U/R subdivision

A map of the properties can be seen below.

More information about the buyout program can be found at hcfcd.org.

