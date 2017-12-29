Harris County announces first properties bought out after Harvey

HOUSTON - Harris County officials on Friday announced the first seven properties that were part of a buyout program after Hurricane Harvey.
In records obtained by Channel 2 Investigates, the following addresses were listed as part of the buyout program:
- 9535 Sagebend Lane in the Kirkmont subdivision
- 17922 Zagar Lane in the Westador subdivision
- 17910 Bamwood Drive in the Bamwood subdivision
- 18910 Whitewood Drive in the North Hill Estates subdivision
- 1011 Belaya Lane in the Westador subdivision
- 18827 Casper Drive in the North Hill Estates subdivision
- 5002 Elkway Lane in the Riverwood U/R subdivision
A map of the properties can be seen below.
More information about the buyout program can be found at hcfcd.org.
