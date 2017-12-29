Harris County announces first properties bought out after Harvey

In central and south Texas, an area the size of Michigan is flooded by Hurricane Harvey. The damage could exceed $100 billion.

HOUSTON - Harris County officials on Friday announced the first seven properties that were part of a buyout program after Hurricane Harvey.

In records obtained by Channel 2 Investigates, the following addresses were listed as part of the buyout program:

9535 Sagebend Lane in the Kirkmont subdivision

17922 Zagar Lane in the Westador subdivision

17910 Bamwood Drive in the Bamwood subdivision

18910 Whitewood Drive in the North Hill Estates subdivision

1011 Belaya Lane in the Westador subdivision

18827 Casper Drive in the North Hill Estates subdivision

5002 Elkway Lane in the Riverwood U/R subdivision

A map of the properties can be seen below.

More information about the buyout program can be found at hcfcd.org.

