Happy National Burger Day: These are the burger joints Houstonians can't live without

HOUSTON - Happy National Burger Day! Houston, you have a LOT to say about the best burgers in town and beyond.

We asked where to find the best burgers in our area, and you answered. Here are some of the restaurants you named repeatedly on our social media posts.

Andy’s Kitchen

15202 Mason Rd #700, Cypress, TX 77433

The Backyard Grill

9453 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065

Bailey’s Restaurant

17032 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX 77379

Beck’s Prime

Multiple locations

Bernie's Burger Bus

Multiple locations

Best Burger

2203 S Main St, Stafford, TX 77477

Big Burger V

11207 W Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77076

Big Bellys Burgers

3455 S Dairy Ashford Rd

Bills Café

22845 TX-494 Loop, Humble, TX 77339

Bonfire Grill

425 W Main St, Tomball, TX 77375

Brews Brothers

2404 Strand St, Galveston, TX 77550

Broiler Burger

5216 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack

5230 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX 77056

Burger Park

6704 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX 77033

Burger Fresh Montgomery

14409 Liberty St, Montgomery, TX 77356

Burger Joint on Montrose

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

The Burger House

8751 S Texas 6, Houston, TX 77083

Burger Libre

9709 Spencer Hwy C, La Porte, TX 77571

Burger Tex

Multiple locations

Champ Burger

304 Sampson St, Houston, TX 77003

Christian’s Tailgate

Multiple locations

Creekwood Grill

12710 Telge Rd, Cypress, TX 77429

Elliot’s Table

465 T C Jester Blvd Suite B, Houston, TX 77007

Five Guys

Multiple locations

Flip N Patties

1809 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077

Freddy’s

Multiple locations

Fuddruckers

Multiple locations

Hopdoddy

Multiple locations

Hubcap Grill

Multiple locations, but especially downtown, according to our readers.

James Bright BBQ

524 A N. Main, Highlands, TX 77562

Joy, Love, Burgers

Multiple locations

Lankford Grocery

88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006

Monterrey’s Little Mexico

12520 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX 77060

Mels Country Café

24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball, TX 77375

Miller’s Café

Multiple locations

Murdochs Backyard Pub

18541 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Niko Niko's

2520 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

OMG! Burger

1230 N Mason Rd #800, Katy, TX 77449

Papa's Bar-B-Que

Multiple locations

Pete’s Burger Place

24626 TX-494 Loop, Porter, TX 77365

Red River BBQ

1911 E Main St Suite B, League City, TX 77573

Rodeo Goat

2105 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003

Sam's Burgers

1017 Dairy Ashford St, Houston, TX 77079

Sparkles

1515 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003

Southwells Hamburger Grill Houston

2252 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030

Spring Branch Burger Shack

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston, TX 77080

Stanton’s City Bites

1420 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007

Stomp’s Burger

12705 Broadway St Suite 109, Pearland, TX 77584

The Original Super Burger Willis

201 N Danville St, Willis, TX 77378

Sweet T’s Diner

230 W 2nd St, Freeport, TX 77541

TJ Reed’s Better Burgers and Shakes

614 Farm to Market 517 Rd W, Dickinson, TX 77539

Tookies Burgers

406 Texas Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Tornado Burger

505 Murphy Rd, Stafford, TX 77477

Whataburger

Multiple locations (because it’s Texas)

Willy Burger

6191 Hwy Blvd #101, Katy, TX 77494

Wolf’s Hamburgers

4323 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015

Happy National Burger Day! Where do you get the best burgers in H-Town? Let us know and we'll put together a list of everyone's favorites! Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

