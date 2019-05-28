Happy National Burger Day: These are the burger joints Houstonians can't live without

HOUSTON - Happy National Burger Day! Houston, you have a LOT to say about the best burgers in town and beyond.
We asked where to find the best burgers in our area, and you answered. Here are some of the restaurants you named repeatedly on our social media posts.
What places did we miss? Let us know in the comments.
Andy’s Kitchen
15202 Mason Rd #700, Cypress, TX 77433
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065
Bailey’s Restaurant
17032 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX 77379
Beck’s Prime
Multiple locations
Bernie's Burger Bus
Multiple locations
Best Burger
2203 S Main St, Stafford, TX 77477
Big Burger V
11207 W Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77076
Big Bellys Burgers
3455 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Bills Café
22845 TX-494 Loop, Humble, TX 77339
Bonfire Grill
425 W Main St, Tomball, TX 77375
Brews Brothers
2404 Strand St, Galveston, TX 77550
Broiler Burger
5216 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack
5230 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX 77056
Burger Park
6704 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX 77033
Burger Fresh Montgomery
14409 Liberty St, Montgomery, TX 77356
Burger Joint on Montrose
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
The Burger House
8751 S Texas 6, Houston, TX 77083
Burger Libre
9709 Spencer Hwy C, La Porte, TX 77571
Burger Tex
Multiple locations
Champ Burger
304 Sampson St, Houston, TX 77003
Christian’s Tailgate
Multiple locations
Creekwood Grill
12710 Telge Rd, Cypress, TX 77429
Elliot’s Table
465 T C Jester Blvd Suite B, Houston, TX 77007
Five Guys
Multiple locations
Flip N Patties
1809 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077
Freddy’s
Multiple locations
Fuddruckers
Multiple locations
Hopdoddy
Multiple locations
Hubcap Grill
Multiple locations, but especially downtown, according to our readers.
James Bright BBQ
524 A N. Main, Highlands, TX 77562
Joy, Love, Burgers
Multiple locations
Lankford Grocery
88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006
Monterrey’s Little Mexico
12520 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX 77060
Mels Country Café
24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball, TX 77375
Miller’s Café
Multiple locations
Murdochs Backyard Pub
18541 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433
Niko Niko's
2520 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
OMG! Burger
1230 N Mason Rd #800, Katy, TX 77449
Papa's Bar-B-Que
Multiple locations
Pete’s Burger Place
24626 TX-494 Loop, Porter, TX 77365
Red River BBQ
1911 E Main St Suite B, League City, TX 77573
Rodeo Goat
2105 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003
Sam's Burgers
1017 Dairy Ashford St, Houston, TX 77079
Sparkles
1515 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003
Southwells Hamburger Grill Houston
2252 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030
Spring Branch Burger Shack
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston, TX 77080
Stanton’s City Bites
1420 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007
Stomp’s Burger
12705 Broadway St Suite 109, Pearland, TX 77584
The Original Super Burger Willis
201 N Danville St, Willis, TX 77378
Sweet T’s Diner
230 W 2nd St, Freeport, TX 77541
TJ Reed’s Better Burgers and Shakes
614 Farm to Market 517 Rd W, Dickinson, TX 77539
Tookies Burgers
406 Texas Ave, Kemah, TX 77565
Tornado Burger
505 Murphy Rd, Stafford, TX 77477
Whataburger
Multiple locations (because it’s Texas)
Willy Burger
6191 Hwy Blvd #101, Katy, TX 77494
Wolf’s Hamburgers
4323 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015
