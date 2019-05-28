News

Happy National Burger Day: These are the burger joints Houstonians can't live without

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

HOUSTON - Happy National Burger Day! Houston, you have a LOT to say about the best burgers in town and beyond.

We asked where to find the best burgers in our area, and you answered. Here are some of the restaurants you named repeatedly on our social media posts. 

What places did we miss? Let us know in the comments. 

Andy’s Kitchen 
15202 Mason Rd #700, Cypress, TX 77433 

The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065

Bailey’s Restaurant
17032 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX 77379

Beck’s Prime
Multiple locations

Bernie's Burger Bus
Multiple locations

Best Burger
2203 S Main St, Stafford, TX 77477

Big Burger V
11207 W Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77076

Big Bellys Burgers
3455 S Dairy Ashford Rd

Bills Café
22845 TX-494 Loop, Humble, TX 77339

Bonfire Grill 
425 W Main St, Tomball, TX 77375

Brews Brothers 
2404 Strand St, Galveston, TX 77550

Broiler Burger 
5216 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack
5230 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX 77056

Burger Park 
6704 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houston, TX 77033

Burger Fresh Montgomery
14409 Liberty St, Montgomery, TX 77356

Burger Joint on Montrose
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

The Burger House
8751 S Texas 6, Houston, TX 77083

Burger Libre
9709 Spencer Hwy C, La Porte, TX 77571

Burger Tex
Multiple locations

Champ Burger
304 Sampson St, Houston, TX 77003

Christian’s Tailgate
Multiple locations

Creekwood Grill 
12710 Telge Rd, Cypress, TX 77429

Elliot’s Table
465 T C Jester Blvd Suite B, Houston, TX 77007

Five Guys
Multiple locations

Flip N Patties 
1809 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077

Freddy’s
Multiple locations

Fuddruckers
Multiple locations

Hopdoddy 
Multiple locations

Hubcap Grill
Multiple locations, but especially downtown, according to our readers.

James Bright BBQ
524 A N. Main, Highlands, TX 77562

Joy, Love, Burgers
Multiple locations

Lankford Grocery
88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006

Monterrey’s Little Mexico
12520 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX 77060

Mels Country Café
24814 Stanolind Rd, Tomball, TX 77375

Miller’s Café
Multiple locations

Murdochs Backyard Pub
18541 Mueschke Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Niko Niko's
2520 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

OMG! Burger
1230 N Mason Rd #800, Katy, TX 77449

Papa's Bar-B-Que
Multiple locations

Pete’s Burger Place
24626 TX-494 Loop, Porter, TX 77365

Red River BBQ
1911 E Main St Suite B, League City, TX 77573

Rodeo Goat 
2105 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003

Sam's Burgers
1017 Dairy Ashford St, Houston, TX 77079

Sparkles
1515 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77003

Southwells Hamburger Grill Houston
2252 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030

Spring Branch Burger Shack
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston, TX 77080

Stanton’s City Bites
1420 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007

Stomp’s Burger 
12705 Broadway St Suite 109, Pearland, TX 77584

The Original Super Burger Willis
201 N Danville St, Willis, TX 77378

Sweet T’s Diner
230 W 2nd St, Freeport, TX 77541

TJ Reed’s Better Burgers and Shakes 
614 Farm to Market 517 Rd W, Dickinson, TX 77539

Tookies Burgers
406 Texas Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Tornado Burger
505 Murphy Rd, Stafford, TX 77477

Whataburger
Multiple locations (because it’s Texas)

Willy Burger 
6191 Hwy Blvd #101, Katy, TX 77494

Wolf’s Hamburgers
4323 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015

