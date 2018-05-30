H-E-B issues ice cream recall

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B is recalling more than a dozen of its ice cream and sherbet products because they could contain pieces of broken metal.

H-E-B says the broken metal was discovered in the processing equipment during routine maintenance.

The affected products include certain flavors and container sizes of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams and Creamy Creations sherbets. They were distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico. All of the affected products have been removed from the shelves and there have been no reports of injuries.

The following products are included in the recall:

4122092736 EconoMax Neopolitan 4 quarts 6/1/2019 through 6/23/2019

4122092733 EconoMax Neopolitan 56 ounces 6/24/2019

4122092734 EconoMax Vanilla 4 quarts 5/24/2019 through 6/17/19

4122092731 EconoMax Vanilla 56 ounces 5/26/2019 through 5/27/019

4122090944 Hill Country Fare Chocolate 4.5 quarts 6/24/2019

4122092215 Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream 56 ounces 5/27/2019 through 5/28/2019

4122090946 Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel 4.5 quarts 6/7/2019 through 6/8/2019

4122090943 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan 4.5 quarts 6/3/2019 through 6/22/2019

4122092212 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan 56 ounces 6/25/2019

4122010102 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico) 4.5 quarts 6/17/2019 through 6/18/2019

4122090947 Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel 4.5 quarts 6/8/2019 through 6/9/2019

4122090942 Hill Country Fare Vanilla 4.5 quarts 6/6/2019 through 6/7/2019

4122083898 HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet Quart 12/22/2018

4122034607 HEB CC Lime Sherbet Quart 11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018

4122083895 HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet Quart 11/28/2018

4122083894 HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet Quart 11/27/2018 through 11/28/2018

4122083897 HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl Quart 12/10/2018 through 12/11/2018

4122097260 HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet Quart 12/11/2018 through 12/12/2018

4122083896 HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl Quart 11/26/2018 through 11/27/2018

