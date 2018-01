HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone on Tuesday in west Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. at a gas station parking lot in the 8000 block of Westheimer Road and 2677 Tanglewilde St.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

Police said the victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.