HOUSTON - A gunman is on the run after a man was shot during a robbery in southeast Houston, police said.

The robbery was reported at 4:41 p.m. in the 4000 block of Telephone Road.

Houston police said the victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are at the scene.

