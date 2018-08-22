Upset customer in custody after shootout with employees in Porter, deputies say

PORTER, Texas - An upset customer opened fire Wednesday on employees of a car business, according to authorities.

Around 10 a.m., deputies said they were dispatched to Denali Motor Sports at 24232 Loop 494 in Porter in regards to a shooting incident.

Authorities said an argument broke out between employees of the business and a customer who was upset with the work that was previously done on his vehicle. Authorities said the customer retrieved a gun from his vehicle and opened fire on the business.

The owner of the business and another employee returned fire, striking the upset customer and his vehicle, authorities said.

The upset customer then left the scene in his vehicle, according to officials.

The accused shooter was located at a local hospital and was being treated for gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The upset customer's identity is being investigated because detectives said they have been given multiple names.

Several New Caney ISD schools in Porter were locked down for a period of time during the investigation, but the lockdown was lifted around 10:50 a.m.

