Gruesome details revealed in case of woman found dead in recycling bin

HOUSTON - New details were released in court Thursday in the case involving a woman found dead inside a recycling bin and the man accused of killing her.

Court details reveal that the victim, Irene Yemitan, 23, had only known the suspect, 24-year-old Alex Akpan, for a few days before she was found dead inside a recycling bin in his bedroom. A witness told investigators that she went with the victim to Akpan's home on multiple occasions and that Yemitan and Akpan were friends who had recently met and were texting each other, according to court documents.

The witness said before Yemitan's death, she and the victim went to Akpan's house and parked their car on the street and went inside the residence. There, Akpan reportedly became extremely angry that they had parked on the street and threw a chair, documents show.

It's unclear what happened between that incident and when investigators were called.

Documents reveal that Akpan's mother came home on Sept. 5 to find the house locked. When she went inside, she went to check to see if her son was in his bedroom, where she located a closed recycling bin. When she opened the lid she saw a human foot, tipped it over and saw a black female inside, later identified as Yemitan, according to documents.

The suspect's mother called her ex-husband to come over to help and together they removed Yemitan from the recycling bin, placed her on a bed and attempted to perform CPR and called 911, documents show. When first responders arrived to the home, they pronounced Yemitan dead at the scene.

Akpan's mother called him while investigators were at the scene and he said he was on his way home and that he knew what happened, according to court documents. When officials attempted to interview Akpan, he refused and requested a lawyer, documents show.

Documents reveal that an autopsy was performed on Yemitan, and her manner of death was strangulation and it was ruled a homicide.

Akpan is being held on murder and tampering with evidence charges and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

