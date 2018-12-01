Growing memorial at Texas A&M to honor Former President George H.W. Bush

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Former President George H.W. Bush touched many lives at Texas A&M University.

On Saturday morning, a growing memorial sits under the statue of the 41st president outside the Bush library.

Students gathered for a vigil Saturday morning only hours after learning about the death of former president George H.W. Bush. They sang songs and held candles.

"He was such a wonderful man and this school was founded on his style of public service and selfless service. He himself said public service is a noble calling. We are here to try and live that out in our time here at the school and we want to honor him tonight," said student William Moore.

The Bush library opened in 1997. The library and museum’s archives hold more than 40 million pages of official records and personal papers documenting the life of the former president.

The library works hand-in-hand with the Bush School of Government and Public Service.



