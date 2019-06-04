Groups join forces to help repair Army veteran's Harvey-damaged home

HOUSTON - He's an American hero.

He survived the D-Day invasion at Normandy, which happened 75 years ago this week.

Army combat veteran Sgt. Clarence Sprague also survived Hurricane Harvey, but his home didn't.

But thanks to the selfless effort by friends, family and strangers, Sprague will be able to get back into his home just in time to mark the anniversary of D-Day.

Sprague's Bacliff home was damaged during Harvey, leaving behind mold and termites. Sprague will be able to move back in Sunday after about $40,000 worth of work was done to renovate the home.

"I was first assistant to General Patton," Sprague said. "I could hit a moving target from a mile and a half."

When Houston Lady Lion Club and other groups heard about Sprague's home, they decided to pool all their resources.

"We met him, we quickly noticed that his WWII hat with all his medals was hanging on a nail with no wall. It broke our hearts," said Lucy Gonzalez, with the Houston Lady Lion Club.

The 94-year-old's daughter is grateful.

"I'm just thankful that this is finally happening after almost two years of struggling with countless contractors," Sprague's daughter Nova Smith said.

Sprague said he can't wait to hang up his hat in his newly renovated home.

"I'm very pleased and very well. I'm very happy. It makes my heart beats fast," he said.

The house has a new roof, new walls and new furniture. Sprague got a sneak peek last week.

TAMKO Building Products donated the roof for the project and Walton Roofing donated the labor to install it.

SERVE provided much of the contracting work and South East Resource Veterans Effort is looking for more veterans in need of assistance. Click here for more information.

