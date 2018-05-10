LIVE: Group urges Texas AG to take action against Karolyis over Nassar abuse

AUSTIN, Texas - Victims of Larry Nassar and their attorneys are expected to call on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to take action against the Karolyi family, who ran the ranch where Olympic gymnasts trained.

The Karolyi Ranch served as the training facility for national and Olympic gymnasts for more than 30 years.

The facility was shuttered after Nassar, who served as the team’s doctor, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors. He has been accused of molesting more than 200 people over the course of nearly 30 years.

The group has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference in Austin to discuss their claims that the Karolyis knew about Nassar’s abuse but did not report it to authorities. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

Marc Rylander, Paxton's spokesman, issued a statement, saying the attorney general has not been asked to join the investigation and he is confident the Texas Rangers, who were ordered to investigate the ranch in January, will complete a thorough investigation.

Rylander's full statement follows:

“At this time, the Office of the Attorney General has received no formal appointment or request to join this investigation, which is outside of our jurisdiction. We are confident that the Texas Rangers, in coordination with the Walker County District Attorney and Walker County Sheriff’s Office, will complete a thorough investigation that will achieve justice for the victims of these alleged crimes. If requested by the local DA or law enforcement officers currently working this investigation, our office will gladly and immediately assist with this investigation and prosecution.”

