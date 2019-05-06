UPDATE: Family members identify caretaker killed during attempted robbery

One person is dead after an attempted robbery in north Houston ended in gunfire, police said.

HOUSTON - One person is dead after an attempted robbery in north Houston ended in gunfire, police said.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at a group home for men with reduced mental capacities on Edmont Lane near West Montgomery Road.

Witnesses inside the home said they heard someone trying to kick in the door, police said.

Authorities believe the man, believed to be the caretaker, went outside to check out the noise, and the would-be intruder shot and killed him.

None of the residents inside the home were able to confirm if the caretaker actually did leave to check on the noise or if he was already outside at the time of the incident, police said.

The body of the caretaker was found on the side of the house and there was damage to the back door that shows evidence of attempted forced entry, police said.

Family members identified the caretaker as Tony Anderson and said he had been the caregiver at the home for about five years.

Authorities said Anderson was 34 years old. Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting.

“We don't have a lot of information. We don’t have any witnesses. We don’t have anyone that even heard a gunshot,” authorities said. “We are asking if anyone knows anything about what happened out here tonight to call Houston police department homicide division.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222 TIPS.

