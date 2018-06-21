Houston group calls for path forward after family separations halted at border

HOUSTON - A child advocacy group called for a plan to protect children separated from their families at the border during a news conference Thursday.

Officials with Children at Risk, a nonprofit organization aimed at improving the quality of life for children in Texas, said in a news release that while President Donald Trump has decided to end separations at the border, the safety and security of children should be ensured.

Members of the group said held a news conference to discuss the next steps for the children and talk about the conditions where families are being detained.

This story will be updated soon with more details and video.



