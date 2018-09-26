Gross out your loved ones this holiday season with mac and cheese-flavored candy canes

Archie McPhee's site is now selling macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes to absolutely throw a wrench right into your holiday cheer.

HOUSTON - There are some flavors that should probably not blend with beloved treats.

For example? Swedish Fish-flavored Oreos. Another great example that has just hit the internet? Macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes.

Yes, you absolutely read that correctly.

Website Archie McPhee is selling a set of six yellow and white candy canes that are described as "comfort food that tastes like comfort food" and has an "instant mac & cheese flavor." Because apparently that combination should hit your taste buds like the speed of light.

If you're interested in absolutely throwing a wrench in everyone's holiday spirit, you can order a six pack from the site for $4.95.

