Crews search Greens Bayou in Houston after police say a man they were chasing jumped in Jan. 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - Police are searching Greens Bayou on Wednesday after a man they were chasing jumped in, authorities said.

According to a tweet by Houston police, the incident began about 10:25 a.m. as a trespassing call.

Police said the man was being pursued by officers from the Northeast division when he jumped into the bayou near the East Freeway and Market Street.

The dive team has been called to the scene, police said.

Our Dive Team is en route to a male seen going underwater in Greens Bayou at 13400 East Fwy near Market St. Preliminary info is the male jumped in the bayou as he was being pursued by our Northeast officers. Initial call dropped at 1025am regarding a trespasser. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.