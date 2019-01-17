Grass is in session: Houston cannabis academy opens enrollment

HOUSTON - Are you looking for a way to get into the cannabis industry?

If so, you're in luck. The Houston Academy of Cannabis Science is offering courses in Houston.

Starting Feb. 23, five-week courses will be offered at 8204 Westglen Drive.

The courses include Medical Cannabis for Health Professionals, Medical Cannabis for Legal Professionals and a Comprehensive Medical Cannabis course.

According to its website, the Houston Academy of Cannabis Science is "not just a Medical Cannabis school."

The courses teach students to be top professionals in the industry, according to the school's website.

No prior knowledge is required to enroll in the courses.

At the end of each course, each student will have the chance to visit City Sessions with Goldie Solodar, a cannabis tour in Denver.

Here is the school's mission, according to its website: "To be compassionate, educative and have a perspective to provide students with the most relevant information available about the medical cannabis industry through a complete curriculum designed for professionals, entrepreneurs and patients. Also, illustrate the legal statutes that governs each state to promote a respectful and ethical access to medical cannabis. We encourage the rise of this emerging industry that envisages important contributions to health, through the constitution of a public, perfectly informed about the subject."

