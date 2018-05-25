Grandmother with gun scares off would-be burglars

HOUSTON - At 86 years of age, a grandmother who lives near Spring Branch is a woman who knows how to take charge. That's exactly what she did when several men tried to break into her home on Wednesday morning.

The grandmother says one of the men knocked on the front door, went and knocked on the back, and eventually returned to an SUV sitting in front of her house. The group then drove away and that's when Frazier had a bad feeling.

"I said to myself, 'You know, I'm gonna go get the gun.' Something told me that," she said.

By the time she returned to her living room, the three men already were back at the rear door and tried to get in. That's when she showed them her .38-caliber revolver.

"I pecked on the window with the tip of the gun and when I did, I was about three feet from them. All heads came up, especially the tall one," she recalled. "And his eyes got about as big as saucers when he saw that gun pointed directly at him. And they ran."

The great-grandmother -- who grew up shooting, raised three children, and retired from a 22-year career at Walmart at the age of 80 -- didn't want to hurt the men who tried to break ino her home, but she said she was prepared for the worst.

"If they would've started, yeah, I would've fired. And I'm glad I didn't have to," she said. "But I'm sorry that there's young people like that out there that don't have any respect for anyone else. They need a job."

Deputies are looking for three suspects in a dark gray SUV, either a Ford or a Mitsubishi. The first suspect is described as a tall Hispanic male, approximately 18-20 years old, with thick dark hair, dark pants and a white long sleeve T-shirt with a dark design on it. The second is a light-skinned black male, approximately 18-24 years old, with curly hair. The third suspect is a black or Hispanic male, approximately 18-24 years old.

