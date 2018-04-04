Grandmother accused of abandoning child with cerebral palsy on Easter Sunday, police say

A child with cerebral palsy was found crying and wandering alone down his street in Humble on Easter Sunday.

No adult or family member was reportedly in sight or at the home. Authorities were called and neighbors came out to help.

“I was told he was crying when he was found – screaming,” said Willie Harrison, the boy’s next door neighbor. “A little boy that has the problems he has, he can't take care of himself.”

Willie Harrison knows the boy's grandmother, who, he says, is the guardian of the disabled boy and his two siblings. That grandmother, Rhonda Hopes, was arrested and charged with abandoning the child with the intent to return.

Neighbors and authorities said the incident began when Hopes and the three children got into the car to go to church.

“She told us he got out of the car and she didn’t notice” he was missing, Harrison said. “And she left and when she got to church, she noticed he was gone and she turned around and came home.”

In probable cause court, allegations read aloud suggest a different story.

"The 9-year-old stated he was told go (to) inside the residence and turn the lights off. The 9-year-old walked back outside after turning off the lights and the defendant was gone," court records show.

According to a witness account read aloud in probable cause court, when Hopes realized the boy was not in the car, she said, "'I don't feel like going back home.’ The defendant then stopped at McDonald's to pick up breakfast and then went to church. The defendant stayed for the entire church service and then returned home.”

Harrison said he wished Hopes had picked up the phone.

“All the neighbors around here are very close with each other,” Harrison said. “She could have called us and said, ‘Hey, I accidentally left him at home. Can you please go over and get him, make sure he's OK? I'm on my way.' She didn't do any of that.’”

Child Protective Services has custody of the three children and has opened an investigation.

Hopes made bond Wednesday and her next court date is scheduled for May 8.

