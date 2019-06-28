Grandfather killed, grandchildren hospitalized after medical episode causes crash

HOUSTON - What happened

A Houston-area grandfather was killed and two of his grandchildren are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Baybrook Mall on Thursday afternoon.

Houston police said, around 4:30 p.m., an elderly man suffered a health problem while he was behind the wheel near the intersection of Bay Area Boulevard and Glenwest Drive.

Houston Police Department Lt. Thurston Roberson said the man lost consciousness and then lost control of his vehicle.

Police said the car hit a tree which caused it to go airborne and flip.

Witness recounts crash

"That was the first time I witnessed an accident in front of me," a witness said. “The car was passing by me at a high speed, swerved on the boulevard several times and all of a sudden he hit that tree and flipped in front of me."

Police did not have an update on their condition.

"I hope the kids are doing OK,” the witness said.

