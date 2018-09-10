Grand jury will hear case against Dallas cop accused of killing neighbor

DALLAS - The Dallas County district attorney says her office will present the case of a police officer who fatally shot a neighbor to a grand jury, which could decide that a stronger charge than manslaughter is warranted.

District Attorney Faith Johnson said at a news conference Monday that her office will first collect all of the evidence it can surrounding Thursday's fatal shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean by Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger was arrested Sunday night on a manslaughter charge and was booked into Kaufman County jail and released on bond.

When asked why Guyger was allowed to surrender somewhere other than Dallas County's jail, Johnson said the decision was made by the Texas Rangers, who oversaw the investigation.

Police have said that Guyger told officers who responded to the shooting that she had mistaken Jean's apartment for her own.

