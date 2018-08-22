Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Angleton family

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas - The man charged in the murder of an Angleton couple and their child has formally been indicted.

A Wharton County grand jury returned two indictments against Robert Satterfield: One for capital murder of multiple persons for the deaths of Ray Shawn Hudson and Maya Rivera, and a second capital murder charge for a child under 10 for the death of Ray Shawn Hudson Jr.

The three disappeared June 10 and their bodies were found five days later.

