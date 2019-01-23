Grace period offered on Houston water bills for federal workers

HOUSTON - Federal workers affected by the government shutdown are being offered a grace period on their Houston water bills, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday.

The program offers workers a 30-day extension of their payment deadline without penalties or interest. It also provides payment plan arrangements for water bills that are overdue for more than 60 days.

“Houstonians who serve the public through their work for the federal government deserve a break while they go without their paychecks,” Turner said in a written statement. “This grace period on water payments is the least we can do to help while we have an ordinance that prohibits waiving of fees."

Workers who want to take advantage of the program should call 713-371-1400. Customers will be required to provide proof of their federal employment in order to qualify.

Officials in League City voted Tuesday night to defer utility bills for federal workers going without pay during the shutdown. Workers can apply for assistance by calling 281-554-1335. The program will last until 30 days after the shutdown ends.

