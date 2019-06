KPRC2

HOUSTON - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he signed a bill that will ban red light cameras statewide.

House Bill 1631 passed the Texas Senate in a 23-9 vote in May.

Abbott posted a video via Twitter of him signing the bill, saying, "It's now law."

I just signed the law that bans red light cameras in Texas. #txlege pic.twitter.com/AyF28hxGwO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 1, 2019

The bill will go into effect Sept. 1, but some cameras may not be removed immediately due to an amendment that let cities keep them in place until contracts with private companies have ended.

