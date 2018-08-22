Gov. Greg Abbott looking for ways to pay teachers six-figure salary in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is briefed on Hurricane Harvey at the Texas Department of Public Safety building on September 1, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

HOUSTON - Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is looking into ways to improve schools financial systems and increase teachers pay to a six-figure salary, according to KXAN News.

"I know how hard it is," Abbott told KXAN. "I know how much you have to prepare, how you have to go to school, the challenges you have at school, only to go home to have to grade papers, create a lesson plan, deal with your own family and start all over again. It’s a tough task and an underpaid job."

Abbott talked about school finance, teachers' salaries and school safety at a roundtable Monday with educators and state officials. He said he wants to structure a compensation plan that would allow educators to earn a six-figure salary, which would be a good reward for all of the hard work they do and would encourage others to pursue education and teaching.

"Teacher pay is a whole lot easier said than done, which is why we wanted to talk about it today," he said.

Abbott said he plans to explore the possibility of finding additional state dollars for teacher pay without increasing taxes and of working with school administrators to develop incentives for educators, according to KXAN News.

"As opposed to a state-mandated one-size-fits-all approach, (it would) allow flexibility with each school district," he said.

