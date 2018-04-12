LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott heads to Texas-Mexico border

Gov. Greg Abbott will head to the Texas-Mexico border Thursday to meet with National Guard troops.

Once there, Abbott will receive a border security briefing in Weslaco around 3:15 p.m.

Earlier this week, the governor said he will send 300 troops per week until the total reaches at least 1,000.

Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas pledged on Monday to send about 1,600 National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border, responding to President Donald Trump's plan to use the military to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

