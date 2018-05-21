Santa Fe school shooting prompts roundtable discussions with Gov. Abbott, Texas leaders

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits Santa Fe High School with his wife Cecilia to lay flowers at a small memorial on May 20, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. Last Friday, 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis entered the school with a shotgun and a…

AUSTIN - Days after 10 people were killed and 13 others were wounded during a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he will host a series of roundtable sessions in hopes of generating a solution that will improve safety and security at Texas schools.

The first roundtable, which will be held Tuesday at the Texas Capitol, will seek input from education and law enforcement leaders on how to improve security within Texas school districts, and strategies that benefit the communities.

People from across the state — parents, teachers, students, legislators, and interest groups that advocate for and against further gun regulations — will be included in the roundtables.

In addition, administrators from school districts that participate in the School Marshal program will take part. According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the sole purpose of the School Marshal program is to, in part, “prevent the act of murder or serious bodily injury on school premises.”

“I am seeking the best solutions to make our schools more secure and to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said. “I look forward to hearing from all sides of the debate, and from expert perspectives on these issues. Working together, we can ensure a safe learning environment for students and safer communities for all Texans.”

Additional roundtables will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Capitol, according to a news release. Check back with Click2Houston.com for the latest details on the upcoming roundtables.

