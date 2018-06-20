Goose, duck, dog, cat found in 'deplorable conditions' at residence, constable's office says

HOUSTON - A duck, goose, dog and cat were all removed from a home after a roofer contacted authorities thinking a dead person was inside the home, according to Harris County Precinct 5 deputies.

Once deputy constables got to the home on May 31 in the 14400 block of Salama Falls, they noticed the odor coming from the animals. A goose was found living in an upstairs bathroom in a tub "full of its own feces, with fecal matter spread across the walls," officials said.

Investigators said in another bathroom, a duck was found in a similar state.

A dog was found inside a crate "full of its own feces" and covered in sores, officials said. A cat was also pulled from the home. None of the animals had access to food or water, officials said.

The Houston Humane Society was awarded custody of all four animals and have been receiving veterinary care.

