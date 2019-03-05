Good Samaritans buy new bike for man involved in hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON - A man whose bike was damaged after a car ran into him in midtown last month received a new bike from good Samaritans.

Kent Adams said he was riding his bike at the intersection of Fannin Street and Elgin streets in Midtown on Super Bowl Sunday. He said he had the right of way and was riding his bike across Fannin when a car turned right, hit his bike and knocked him down.

Adams said the person sped off through the parking lot of the nearby CVS and a nearby driver drove after the other person to get the license plate number.

Fortunately, Adams was not injured, but his brand-new bike, which he had received for Christmas from his older brother was damaged.

That bike was his only means of transportation to get to and from Magnificat Houses Inc., a transitional living organization where he’s the manager and cook, said Adams.

He said he helps people who are homeless or paroled and others who are trying to get their lives back on track.

On Tuesday, Adams was on the receiving end of a kind gesture.

Loyal KPRC Channel 2 News viewers Leslie Cuccia and her boyfriend, Tom Koerner, saw the story over the weekend and decided to do something.

The couple drove from Montgomery, Texas, and surprised Adams with a new bike.

"It was unfortunate that someone would hit him and run off and that it's just a bike and like he said, it's everything. It was the least we could do,” said Cuccia.

"It is a pay it forward. I hope that more people help out and, even though it's a small donation or contribution, it can change somebody's life,” said Koerner.

The small gesture will go a long way.

“This makes a huge difference. It’s a small thing, you might think, but not for me. This is how I get around and do what I do,” said Adams, who thanked the couple.

