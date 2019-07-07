Good Samaritan pinned under truck after trying to help driver in fiery crash

HOUSTON - A Good Samaritan was seriously hurt after trying to help someone who had gotten into a crash in southwest Houston.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday after a truck traveling on South Main northbound at the South Loop when the driver hit a median and the vehicle struck two trees. The truck caught fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished.

A witness told KPRC 2 the Good Samaritan was trying to get the driver out of the vehicle when a black sedan crashed into the truck, forcing the truck on top of the Good Samaritan.

"The only thing that was out from under the car was his head," the witness told KPRC 2. “His whole body was pinned under there. His head was the only thing outside the vehicle that you could clearly see.”

Others tried to free the man trapped under the truck, but Houston firefighters were ultimately needed to help him. He was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

The man who was trying to help was pinned when he was hit by another driver.

Three people were taken to area hospitals, according to Houston police.

None of the drivers showed any signs of intoxication, police say.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.